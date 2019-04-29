State police looking for wanted man in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH — Connecticut State Police are searching for a wanted man who may be on foot in Marlborough.

Police said Timothy Douchette was last seen in the area of Route 66 and Johnson Road. He is described as a white male, with hazel eyes and a beard. He is 6 Foot 210 Pounds and was last seen wearing a Dark Sweatshirt.

Canines and State Police Aircraft will be in the area. Police said, “Please do not approach the subject. If you see the subject, please call 911 immediately. If you have questions, dial 860-465-5400.”