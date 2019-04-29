× State to close Bristol courthouse, transfer cases to New Britain

BRISTOL — Officials announced Monday that they plan to close the Bristol courthouse at the end of August.

Bristol Geographical Area No. 17 Courthouse will be closed effective at the end of the business day on Friday, August 30. Following Labor Day, September 2, all cases from Bristol will be heard at the New Britain Judicial District courthouse.

Staff members are working with local and state officials to facilitate the closing of the court and transfer of the cases to the New Britain courthouse at 20 Franklin Square.

“We are very grateful to Mayor Zoppo-Sassu for understanding why this move is necessary and beneficial to all parties,” Judge Carroll said. “Moreover, given the daily challenges that the Judicial Branch, prosecutors and public defenders continue to face because of reduced resources, this move allows us to position those resources more effectively, and thus provide the best services possible to the people we serve.”

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu said in a statement, “The City of Bristol has valued its long-term relationship with GA 17, but we also recognize the need to seek regional solutions to economic challenges. We are pleased that there will be only a relocation of services to New Britain and no job loss. This is a part of what I see as an evolution of downtown and what type of services we want here. While some may see this as a negative, I prefer to view it as yet another opportunity for the city to review options for the space that might help us cut our costs or improve efficiencies.”