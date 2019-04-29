What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Yard Goats host ‘Bark in the Park’ event and these photos are adorable

Posted 9:49 PM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10PM, April 29, 2019

Photo Gallery

HARTFORD — Dunkin’ Donuts Park was filled with more than just goats Monday night.

Fans were able to bring their four legged friends to the park by purchasing a $5 pooch pass and a $30 ticket for themselves.

The event was sold out with more than 200 dogs in attendance. The tickets included a 2.5 hour buffet with dog friendly treats and the pooch parade. Pets were able to walk on the outskirts of the field prior to the game.

The $5 was also a donation that went towards the Fidelco Guid dog Foundation.

FOX61’s Rachel Piscitelli spoke with Corriane Gagliardi from Fidelco who explained they “raise German Sheppard guide dogs for blind and visually impaired people. It costs a lot of money for us to do that $45,000 per dog 2 years and 1,400 hours goes in to each dog so we’re here to promote that and spread awareness of the difference these dogs make”

Bark in the park raised just about $1,000 for the foundation.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.