Antetokounmpo powers Bucks past Celtics 123-102 in Game 2

Posted 10:48 PM, April 30, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 30: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dives for a loose ball at Fiserv Forum on April 30, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE  — Giannis Antetokoumpo had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Khris Middleton made seven of Milwaukee’s 20 3-pointers, and the Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 123-102 on Tuesday night to even their second-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Antetokoumpo bounced back from a sub-par performance in Game 1, repeatedly attacking the rim with powerful drives to the basket. He went 7 for 16 from the floor and 13 of 18 at the foul line.

Middleton finished with 28 points for Milwaukee, which went 20 for 47 from beyond the arc. Eric Bledsoe added 21 points and five assists.

The Bucks led by as many as 31 points after a closely played opening half. Game 3 is Friday night in Boston.

Marcus Morris paced Boston with 17 points. Jaylen Brown had 16, and Al Horford finished with 15.

