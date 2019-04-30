Ask the Attorney: Injured riding motorcycle due to pothole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

I was out on my first ride of the year and as I rode down a local road I had to swerve to avoid a pothole and went down because of a pile of grass clippings that were on the road. They must have been there for a couple days because my bike slid right out from under me!!

I am still in the hospital recovering from my injuries but my wife went to the accident scene and took photos of the potholes and the road covered by the clippings.

Please let me know who is responsible and how I can handle this situation,

Phil G