Bear scales fence, kills 5 goats at Connecticut farm

BURLINGTON — Environmental officials in Connecticut are trying to trap a bear that killed five goats at a farm.

A spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection confirms that a bear killed the goats Sunday and the agency is working with the farm to “deter further incidents.”

The bear hadn’t been trapped as of Tuesday morning.

Grazin’ Goats Farm, in Burlington, posted on its Facebook page that a bear scaled a six-foot fence to get to the Nigerian dwarf goats.

Lee Sawyer, a spokesman for the state agency, says the bear was “doing what bears do,” and the goat attack “is not an indication this bear is a danger to people.”

If the bear is caught, the state will use aversion techniques to scare it away from the area.