Car hits building in South Windsor, minor injuries reported

SOUTH WINDSOR — The South Windsor Fire Department responded to a car into a building located on Buckland road Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported from inside the building. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The car hit the building along with a post which held up an overhang above the entrance. To ensure that the structure didn’t collapse, members of Rescue 5 and Engine 2 created a temporary shoring to the building.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

