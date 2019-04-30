Court documents reveal new detail in Waterbury murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY — Court Documents reveal disturbing new details about the murder of Waterbury mother after a man has been charged.

33-year-old Luisito Dejesus was charged Tuesday morning with the murder of Nathalie Feliciano, in addition to multiple other charges.

Court documents show Feliciano’s body was found with black tire marks, surrounded by broken glass in a pool of blood in her family’s driveway.

According to the paperwork, a neighbor heard the couple arguing, followed by a “loud pop,” but it was not until the resident came outside to take out the trash was the body found.

The family of Feliciano was in court when Dejesus faced arraignment.

Her former boyfriend telling FOX61, Feliciano left a letter to her mother because she feared Dejesus was going to kill her.

“She found the letter in the wallet yesterday, she found the two papers, the letter saying that she was going to be gone because she knew he was going to kill her,” said Javier Andujar.

According to Waterbury police, they were called to 96 Edin Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. when a neighbor reported a person laying in the driveway, bleeding.

Police said after his arrest, Dejesus confessed to detectives that he shot Nathalie Feliciano. They also said there was a history of domestic violence in their relationship.

On Monday, police said they took Dejesus into custody after a chase through several towns. Police said he was involved with a robbery on Baldwin Street the day before the homicide.

Feliciano leaves behind a 16-year-old son.

Dejesus is being held on a $3 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 8th.