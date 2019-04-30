What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

EXCLUSIVE: Torrington school bus crashes into tree to avoid deer

Posted 12:23 PM, April 30, 2019, by

TORRINGTON — A bus driver told police she swerved to avoid a deer Tuesday morning, crashing into a tree with students on board.

Police say they received a 911 call around 7:15 a.m. from the driver, reporting she took ‘evasive action’ to avoid hitting a deer on Marshal Lake Road.

The bus struck a telephone pole and then a tree. There were nine students on the time at the time of the crash. Only the driver suffered a minor injury to her leg.

Check out the exclusive photos below.

Photo Gallery

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.860403 by -73.142649.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.