EXCLUSIVE: Torrington school bus crashes into tree to avoid deer

TORRINGTON — A bus driver told police she swerved to avoid a deer Tuesday morning, crashing into a tree with students on board.

Police say they received a 911 call around 7:15 a.m. from the driver, reporting she took ‘evasive action’ to avoid hitting a deer on Marshal Lake Road.

The bus struck a telephone pole and then a tree. There were nine students on the time at the time of the crash. Only the driver suffered a minor injury to her leg.

