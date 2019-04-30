× Farmington man arrested, wanted in Stratford in connection to recent shootnig

NEWINGTON — Newington Police say they arrested a man who was wanted by Stratford Police for a recent shooting.

Police say that they had increased patrols on the Berlin Turnpike due to the recent stabbing at the Plaza Azteca. While conducting a location check around 2 a.m. Tuesday, an officer saw a black Infinity G35 leave Plaza Azteca. The registration didn’t match the car.

Police pulled the driver over, and he was identified as 22-year-old Kenneth Darryl Jones from Farmington. It was soon discovered that Jones was wanted by the Stratford Police Department. He had an active warrant out for his arrest. Police say Jones was charged with assault stemming from a recent shooting in Stratford.

Jones was taken into custody on the motor vehicle charges without incident, and was turned over to the Stratford Police Department.