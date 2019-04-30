Gloomy Wednesday with temps in the 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There will be no shortage of clouds tonight with lows right around the average for this time of year (low 40s)

The unsettled weather pattern continues. Tomorrow showing a bit more promise staying mainly dry, however the chance for a spotty shower is not out of the question. Showers area expected Thursday and Friday.

Thursdays temperature forecast is a little tricky. Looks like if you're in SW Connecticut you may see close to the upper 60s. In Central and North-Western Connecticut the warmer temperature don't seem to migrate that far.

Staying the mid to upper 50s. When we do see periods of drier weather the clouds will be aplenty. A full day of sun isn't in the forecast until likely Saturday.

Sunday at this point looks to be another period of wet weather before we flip a script for the start of the work week with mainly sunny skies and temperatures peaking near 70.

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Connecticut river. Minor flooding is occurring but water levels will be dropping quickly over the next couple of days. Water levels are expected to drop below flood stage in Hartford by Thursday. It may take a few days longer through Middle Haddam (southern CT).

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Times of clouds and sun. Isolated shower. High: upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and cool temperatures. High: mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with occasional fog and showers. High: Near 60.

SATURDAY: Clearing, milder. High: Upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Chance shower(s). High: 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

