Meal House: Easy Salsa Chicken/No Fuss Chicken

Easy Salsa Chicken

Makes 4 servings Ready in 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 large chicken breast (or 1 pound)

1 12-ounce jar salsa

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Spray 13x9 glass dish with cooking spray.

Cut chicken breast into 1-inch slices.

Arrange chicken along bottom of pan with space in between.

Distribute salsa over top of chicken, making sure all pieces are covered.

Bake for 20-25 minutes or until chicken is cooked through.

**This recipe can be modified in several ways. Use any type of salsa you prefer, any varying flavor. Add spices like garlic, cumin, cayenne pepper, etc. to adjust the flavor to your liking! Or don’t change it all for an easy, no-fuss weeknight dinner.

Double or triple this recipe for leftovers to serve over salad, in tacos/fajitas, or a slow-cooker chicken chili.

No-fuss Chicken Chili

Makes 6-8 servings Ready in 30 minutes (on stovetop)

Ingredients

1 large cooked chicken breast (about 1 pound)

1 14-16 ounce can garbanzo beans

1 14-16 ounce can diced tomatoes

1 16 ounce can crushed tomato

1 14-16 ounce can sweet corn

1 32-ounce box low sodium chicken broth

1 large green pepper, chopped

1 medium white onion, chopped

2 tbsp 100% maple syrup

1 tbsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp ground coffee

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp salt

Directions (stovetop)

Cut chicken breast into bite-size pieces. Combine all ingredients in a large stock pot and bring to a light boil. Reduce heat and let simmer for ½ hour. Serve immediately.

***The flavor gets better with increased simmering time. If you have longer, let it simmer up to 2 hours.

Serve with a dollop of sour cream or a sprinkle of cheddar cheese.

(Slow-cooker)

Combine all ingredients in your slow cooker. Cook on low for 8 hours.