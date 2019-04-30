What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

PD: 9-year-old boy shot in New Haven

Posted 8:48 PM, April 30, 2019, by

NEW HAVEN — Police said a 9-year-old boy who was a passenger in vehicle, was shot Tuesday evening.

“New Haven police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the area of Foote Street and Ashmun Street,” police said. “A short time later a gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle at Yale-New Haven Hospital at 1450 Chapel Street.”

This is an active investigation and witnesses are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.