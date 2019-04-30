× PD: 9-year-old boy shot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police said a 9-year-old boy who was a passenger in vehicle, was shot Tuesday evening.

“New Haven police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the area of Foote Street and Ashmun Street,” police said. “A short time later a gunshot victim arrived by private vehicle at Yale-New Haven Hospital at 1450 Chapel Street.”