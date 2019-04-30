× Plainville police: Post office box broken into, mail stolen

PLAINVILLE — Police are investigating after a mailbox we broken into sometime over the weekend.

Police said that sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, and 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 29 the USPS collection mailboxes on the corner of East Main Street at Hough Street and Whiting Street in front of the Plainville Post Office were broken into and several pieces of mail were stolen.

“We suggest anyone who may have dropped checks or financial information into those boxes around those hours to put stop payments on the checks and a freeze or fraud alert on any potentially affected bank accounts.

If you believe you have been the victim of Identity Theft/Fraud, we encourage you to report the incident to us. In addition to investigating the Identity Theft/Fraud, we will be able to provide you with literature to help assist you with safeguarding your personal information, said police on their Facebook page.

Police said the two incidents of theft of mail are currently under investigation and may be related to recent similar thefts of mail throughout Connecticut.

Anyone who may have information to contact the Plainville Police Department Detective Division at 860-747-1616.