Shelton bus strike postponed citing agreement on ‘substantive’ issues

SHELTON -- A potential strike by Shelton bus drivers has been postponed.

The drivers union voted last Wednesday to authorize a strike if negotiations continued to go nowhere.

Friday morning, many of the 103 union members from Shelton walled a picket line at the bus yard.

Durham School Services took over the busing contract before the start of the school year.

The previous contractor, Landmark, had negotiated a new contract with the drivers and monitors that included better wages and health insurance.

“When Durham School Services came in, they decided not to recognize that contract,” Phillips said.

“For everything they offered, there was something that they wanted to take off or take away from us and most people when they actually realized that they said hey,” noted Darrell Hickman, a Shelton driver, and union steward.

The drivers met with the bus company on Monday. Now, the strike has been postponed, believing they all agree on substantive issues. They intend to meet again Tuesday to finalize an agreement. The authorization to strike still remains in place until a formal agreement is signed.