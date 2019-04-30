What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Shots fired following fight at Hartford skate park

Posted 6:59 AM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:03AM, April 30, 2019

HARTFORD — Hartford police say shots were fired after a fight at Heaven Skate Park Monday night.

According to police, while shots were fired, no one was struck and there were no injuries reported.

Heaven Skate Park is where the mural for Nipsey Hussle is located. It was recently defaced, and then repainted by the community.

Police say a person jumped in a car, and drove off from the scene.

Officers then saw the car near Vine Street and pulled it over. The passenger ran off, and the driver was arrested for reckless driving.

Police say while they arrested the driver, he was not identified as the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.

