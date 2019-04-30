Silver Alert issued for Colchester man
CLOCHESTER — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Paul Sergiacomi.
Police describe him as a white male with grey hair and brown eyes and is 6 feet tall.
Police said he was last seen earlier today and was wearing a white t-shirt and army fatigue pants. Anyone with any information is asked to call Troop K at (860)
465-5400.
Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.
Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.