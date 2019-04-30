× Silver Alert issued for Colchester man

CLOCHESTER — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Paul Sergiacomi.

Police describe him as a white male with grey hair and brown eyes and is 6 feet tall.

Police said he was last seen earlier today and was wearing a white t-shirt and army fatigue pants. Anyone with any information is asked to call Troop K at (860)

465-5400.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.