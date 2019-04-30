Students experience hands on Career Day at Pratt and Whitney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD ---- About 100 students from a dozen high schools around the state got a first hand look at possible careers in the aerospace industry.

The Junior Achievement (JA) Career day at Pratt and Whitney aimed to expose students to different jobs through hands on activities.

“I love the idea of the hands on activities because it makes the students think and they also have the opportunity to meet with people who have those jobs here at Pratt and Whitney,” Somers high school Career Specialist Meg Duffy.

From learning design with legos, to understanding supply chain or taking a stroll through the Goodwin College Manufacturing Training lab, the idea is to have students not only hear about each department but also try it out.

“They had specific parts for each one and it was like a game almost to make it easier to understand,” student Dimarco Roberts said.

Between the hands on activities and the career fair that followed, those who put the career day together are hoping the students walk away understanding there are plenty of options for them out there.