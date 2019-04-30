WATCH: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at University of North Carolina at Charlotte; shooter in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Tuesday, according to our sister station Fox8.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.

This story is breaking and will be updated.