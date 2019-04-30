What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

WATCH: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at University of North Carolina at Charlotte; shooter in custody

Posted 6:36 PM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35PM, April 30, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C.  — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Tuesday, according to our sister station Fox8.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.

This story is breaking and will be updated. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.