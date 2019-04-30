Welcome to the ‘Wilderverse’ in Farmington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- They call it a one of a kind operation that’s providing high end care for kids.

On Tuesday, Connecticut Children’s Medical Center opened their state of the art infusion center, that they stress is a twist on the old hospital atmosphere.

With splashes of colors and warm flashes of lights, the decorative “Wilderverse” is now a reality. Karri May, the manager of planning, design & construction has spent the last year seeing the center come to fruition.

May said, “we wanted to create an environment that will allow these kids who come back over and over again to have a new experience.”

The team at Connecticut Children’s estimated that around 3,400 infusions would take place a year at their new center.

Debbie Faust, whose daughter Ashleigh will be coming to the center every three weeks to treat an immune deficiency said, “this is such a great thing especially kids who have to go thru this so often.”

Faust, from Avon, added, “to have a place like this to come – it doesn’t feel so medical.”

With a focus on interactive and virtual reality activities for the patients, May added, “we wanted to flip the mindset from a place where you are sick to a place you are coming to get better.”