WorkinCT: Keeping it all in the family at Tangiers Market

HARTFORD – They are a band of brothers who have found their rhythm in the kitchen and on the store shelves.

Tangiers International Market has been a fixture in Central Connecticut since 1995. Now run by the Latif Brothers – four of them -- who took over for their parents who founded the store, Tangiers welcomes people from all ethnicities to enjoy their varieties of middle eastern cuisine.

“My father used to say we bring peace through peoples stomachs,” said Winfield Latif, who is a partner at Tangiers. Brother, Zach, added “we have a lot of Greek products, Persian products, Iranian, Jewish, all that stuff.”

Five years ago, the brothers made the decision to leave West Hartford and move their market to Harford, a move they say they don’t regret. Winfield Latif said, “A lot of people were pushing for us to move from West Hartford to Hartford.

The West End Community, the mayor at the time, and its turned out, its been a blessing.” These days the grill at Tangiers is busy turning out Gyros and Falafels, recently the brothers bought into a food truck that makes stops around the area.

To find out more click https://www.tangiersmarket.com/