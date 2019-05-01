200 lbs of pot seized by State Police in Enfield drug bust

ENFIELD — 200 pounds of marijuana was seized by State Police in a drug bust Monday afternoon.

State Police said that they pulled a U-Haul truck over near the area of Elm Street in Enfield. Joseph Courtney, 30 of Manchester, was said to be driving the truck.

Officers found 200 pounds of packaged marijuana, assorted “vape” cartridges and $7,500 after a searching the truck.

Courtney and the passenger, Maurice Sherman, were arrested and transported to Troop H.

Courtney and Sherman, 61, were charged with various narcotic charges and are being held on bond.

Officers received additional information that the arrested men were traveling to a self-storage unit in Enfield. Police obtain a warrant and searched a public storage that was also located at Elm Street.

During the storage unit search, officers found $190, three pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, five more pounds of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, THC wax and packaging materials.

CSP-Statewide Narcotics Task Force (SNTF-NC) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) also helped during the incident.