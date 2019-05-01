Bridgeport man in police custody after Fairfield home invasion, car chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Officers arrested 40-year-old, Guilherme Lima-DaSilva of Bridgeport after an extensive search Tuesday following a report of a break-in at 363 Coventry Lane Tuesday when a victim told police someone had broken into the home and attacked her.

According to Fairfield Police, the victim's sister also called 911 less than five minutes before after hearing the victim yell "no, no" right before their phone line disconnected when the victim told her there was a suspicious person on the property.

Upon arrival, an officer located a vehicle matching the description reported by the victim and conducted a motor vehicle stop. After obtaining the driver's I.D. and walking back to the patrol car, the driver sped off.

Police pursued the vehicle down the Merritt Parkway Northbound, where he exited at Exit 46 and later came to a stop at a home on Davis Road.

Once stopped, the suspect fled on foot, causing police to begin their search.

Officers found Lima-DaSilva minutes later hiding under a deck of a home nearby on Bennett Street.

With him in custody, officers recovered the victim's jewelry and cash that were in his possession.

Lima-DaSilva was charged with a multitude of criminal and motor vehicle charges including: Home Invasion, Assault on an Elderly Person, Reckless Driving and Engaging In Pursuit. He is being held on $500,00 bond