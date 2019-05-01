What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Rhode Island college evacuated after shell casing found

Posted 10:22 AM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:59AM, May 1, 2019

WARWICK, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island say a college campus was evacuated as a precaution after a shell casing was found in a common hallway.

The Community College of Rhode Island’s Warwick campus was evacuated Wednesday morning and classes were suspended. The school said in a tweet that there is “not an active shooter” on campus.

The school first tweeted to “Please evacuate the Warwick Campus immediately” and to “remain calm” and “wait for further instructions” but did not say why. No other campuses were affected.

Warwick police later tweeted about the shell casing.

State police say they went to the campus with troopers and dogs.

