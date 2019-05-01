Daytrippers; Spark VR –  A Vernon Venture one-ups itself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON -- College friends Matt McGivern and Joe Eilert have upped their game.

The two opened Spark VR a year and a half ago and now they have doubled in size and brought more VR games into the mix.

“On the gaming side we have 17 games – everything from mellow experiences to incredible shooting games,” McGivern said.

In the past few months, Spark VR has brought in their racing experience that is keeping the business speeding along. Eilert said, “You get to drive super cars on tracks from around the world, and the tracks are laser scanned so if there's a bump on a track in France you’re getting that bump on the (virtual) track here in Vernon.”

Spark VR now offers a bar, serving beer and wine as well as snacks. To find out prices and any other information click https://www.sparkvirtualreality.com/