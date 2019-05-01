Family of five escapes house fire in Plainville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINVILLE -- Firefighters say five people were able to escape a home that caught on fire early this morning.

According to fire officials, the 911 call came in around 4 a.m. reporting a fire on Hardwood Avenue in Plainville. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the house fully involved.

There were five people in the house: two adults and three children, nine years old and younger.

The family had pets and it's unclear if they escaped unharmed as well.

The flames have since been put out.

This is a developing story.