× Former New Canaan school official arrested in cafeteria theft case

NEW CANAAN — Police have made another arrest in a case, where they say nearly half a million dollars was stolen from two school cafeterias.

Bruce Gluck was the former town public school food service director.

Police say more than $478,000 was stolen between 2012 and 2017 and banking records show Gluck made large cash deposits during that time frame..

Police believe Gluck conspired with Joanne Pascarelli and Marie Wilson, who were both arrested last August.

All three are facing several charges, including larceny.

41.146763 -73.494844