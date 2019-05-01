× Live Nation launches ‘National Concert Week,’ $20 concert tickets

HARTFORD — For one week only, over 1.5 million tickets are available to over 2,000 summer shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours including Comedy, Country, Hip-Hop, Metal, Rock, Pop, and more.

Live Nation announced Wednesday ‘National Concert Week’ will take place May 1-7 with an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kickoff to its biggest summer season.

The sponsor says the week is a time for artists and fans to celebrate their love of live music.

Connecticut fans can get their hands on this deal and see whats artists are coming to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford and Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford at NCW.Livenation.com, while supplies last.

To see a complete list of Live Nation’s summer tours and festivals, please visit the Live Nation website.