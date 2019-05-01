× Massachusetts State Police on scene of shooting ‘incident’, bank robbery in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police say one person is in custody after a reported bank robbery, shooting in Somerville.

Police say numerous Mass. State Police units were called to College Avenue for the alleged bank robbery. They report that the suspect was believed to be armed.

According to Mass. State Police, the suspect was reported to have shot at Somerville Police.

Somerville Police and Mass. State Police say they have one person in custody but it’s unknown their role in the incident.

The investigation is still underway. Police ask residents to stay indoors if possible, and report any suspicious people or activities.

This is a developing story.

