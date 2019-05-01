What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Meal House: The Wonder Margarita

Posted 12:25 PM, May 1, 2019, by

The Wonder Margarita recipe by Jan Sedlack, Director of Restaurant Services at Foxwoods. 

The Wonder Margarita $12 (Available at Cedars Steak House and VUE 24 on Saturday 5/4 and Sunday 5/5)

Ingredients

· 2 ounces of Patron Silver Tequila

· ½ once of Mashantucket Pequot Maple Syrup

· 1 ounce of Fresh Lime Juice

Garnish: Lime Wheel / Sea Salted Rim (optional)

Glass: Margarita Glass

Preparation: Rub half of the outside rim of a Margarita glass with a lime wedge, dip in Sea Salt to coat and set aside. Add all ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled Margarita glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

The Woodford Reserve Mint Julep $12 (Available at Cedars Steak House, VUE 24, Atrium, Centrale and Top Golf on Saturday 5/4)

Ingredients

· 2 ounces of Woodford Reserve Bourbon

· ½ once of Simple Syrup

· 3 Fresh Mint Leaves

· Crushed Ice

Garnish: Fresh Mint

Glass: Rocks Glass

Preparation: Express the essential oils in the mint and rub them inside the glass. To the same glass, add Simple Syrup, Woodford Reserve Bourbon and Crushed Ice. Stir. Garnish with more Ice and Fresh Mint.

