Mostly cloudy, chance of isolated shower Wednesday

After a very wet and cloudy April, we’re in a new month now, but have more of the same weather.

That unsettled weather pattern continues. Today we’ll have mostly cloudy skies as we stay mainly dry, however the chance for a spotty shower is not out of the question. Showers area expected Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s temperature forecast is a little tricky. Looks like if you’re in SW Connecticut you may see close to the upper 60s. In central and western Connecticut the warmer temperatures don’t seem to migrate that far. Staying the mid to upper 50s. When we do see periods of drier weather the clouds will be aplenty. A full day of sun isn’t in the forecast until likely Saturday.

Sunday at this point looks to be another period of wet weather before we flip a script for the start of the work week with mainly sunny skies and temperatures peaking near 70.

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Connecticut river. Minor flooding is still occurring but water levels will continue to drop over the next few days. Water levels are expected to drop below flood stage in Hartford by late Wednesday. It may take a few days longer through Middle Haddam (southern CT).

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Not a washout at all. High: mid/upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with some scattered drizzle and possibly a shower. Lows: 45-50.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and cool temperatures. High: mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with occasional fog and showers. High: Near 60.

SATURDAY: Clearing, milder. High: Upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Chance shower(s). High: 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

