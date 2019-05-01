New president at Quinnipiac inaugurated; $15 million donation announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- History was made on the campus of Quinnipiac University as the school formally welcomed its first female president.

An inauguration ceremony was held Wednesday for Judy Olian.

She became Quinnipiac's president last July, after serving at several other top schools, including UCLA, and Penn State.

President Olian says she is confident about her vision for Quinnipiac's future.

During the ceremony, President Olian also announced the largest alumni donation to the school in history, a $15 million donation from Bill Weldon, the former CEO of Johnson and Johnson, and a 1971 graduate of Quinnipiac.