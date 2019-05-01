Police: 9-year-old boy shot in New Haven neighborhood recovering, residents on high alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- A 9-year-old boy was playing basketball at a neighborhood court in New Haven on Tuesday evening and as more children joined the game, someone left with his ball, according to police.

So, the boy and his father took a walk around the neighborhood to look for the basketball, then got into a car with the boy's mother, police said, and as they drove down Foote Street, several gunshots struck the car.

“All of a sudden we just heard, 'pow pow pow,'" said Ernest Lewis, who has lived in the area for his entire life.

The 9-year-old boy was hit in the pelvis. His parents rushed him to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was recovering from non-life threatening injuries. Police said there were several neighborhood children outside in the area of Foote Street and Ashmun Street when the shooting took place.

Wednesday afternoon, police officers patrolled the neighborhood on foot and in their cruisers.

Residents told FOX61 the neighborhood is very family-friendly, normally quiet and safe. But now many are worried and on high alert.

Witnesses are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau with any information.