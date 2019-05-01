What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Police release photo of suspect in New Haven bank robbery

New Haven bank robbery suspects

NEW HAVEN —  Police are investigating after a bank robbery in broad daylight Wednesday and now a reward is being offered in this case.

Officers were called to the Bank of America on Sargent Drive.  Police say the man handed the teller a note, and acted like he had a weapon.

He got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The Connecticut Bankers Reward Association is offering a $500 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

If you think you recognize him, give new haven police a call.

 

