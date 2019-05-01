Protestors gather to fight for workers’ rights at May Day rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD- A large crowd of protesters gathered for a May Day rally outside of the Federal building in Hartford Wednesday evening.

Immigration rights, equal pay for women and police brutality ---just a few of the many causes protesters said they were fighting for at the rally.

“It’s an important day because workers are important, workers’ rights and the dignity of workers is important,” Vanessa Suarez said.

“There’s a lot of injustice going on and there are people who have been here for a long time, doing good things that are suddenly finding everything pulled out from under them,” Nancy Burton said.

At one point the crowd wrapped around the building holding a twelve-hundred-foot paper “border” wall. They tore down the wall as a call to action.

“I’m here to celebrate May Day, celebrate workers’ rights and to protest immigrants detained by ICE, Matthew Siebert said.

The rally was put together by a coalition of over ten different organizations-- including Women’s March Connecticut, Moral Monday Connecticut and Unidad Latina en Acción -- in honor of May Day also known as International Workers’ Day.

“We’re here to shut down the systems of economic violence against our communities, we’re here to shut down police violence against our communities,” Alok Bhatt said.

No arrests were made according to Hartford Police.