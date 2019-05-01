× Source: Hartford Public Schools COO terminated

HARTFORD — The Chief Operating Officer for Hartford Public Schools has been fired, a source tells FOX61.

As FOX61 was first to report, COO Dr. Jose Colon-Rivas was placed on leave, effective February 20, pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.

Sources close to the board of education previously told FOX61 that the investigation is related to misappropriation of computers and tablets intended for student use. However, when asked, the board of education would not confirm or deny that.

Wednesday, a source told FOX61 that Colon-Rivas was terminated from his position last week.

Two police sources tell FOX61 Chief investigator Brian Foley that Hartford Police have not been contacted by the Board of Education about the situation.

FOX61 reached out to Hartford Public Schools for comment on Wednesday, and has not yet received an official response.

As FOX61 reported in February, sources said the security cameras in the board of education building have not been operating since Summer 2018.

In March, FOX61 asked Hartford Public Schools about their computer policy and a spokesperson said anything valued at more than $500 needs to be tagged and logged.

Dr. Colon-Rivas’ salary was $173,000.

According to his biography, which was still on the Hartford Public Schools website Wednesday night, Dr. Colon-Rivas is “responsible for supporting the advancement of the district’s strategic direction, overseeing the day-to-day operations of Hartford Public Schools and ensuring the highest level of resource accountability.” The HPS website said the COO oversees facilities, food and nutrition, transportation, school choice, and athletics.