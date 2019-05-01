What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Starbucks recalling 263,000 coffee presses

Posted 9:45 PM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 09:47PM, May 1, 2019

Starbucks is recalling one of its coffee presses after complaints the plunger knob could break and cut the hands of its user.

The Bodum + Starbucks Recycled Coffee Press could be a hazard according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission because the coffee press’ plunger knob can break and expose the metal rod, posing a laceration hazard.

Customers are asked to return the press to the store for a refund.

About 230,000 units were sold in the US and 33,200 units were sold in Canada.

