State Rep. Linehan threatened over social media

Posted 11:23 PM, May 1, 2019, by

HARTFORD  — Democratic State Representative Liz Linehan says she and her children were threatened because of her stance on vaccines.

linehan is the co-chair of the Committee on Children.

On Tuesday,  Linehan told FOX61 that anti-vaccine activists were taking photos of her children.

On Wednesday, Linehan says she was threatened online — she quoted a tweet in which a user called her children “satan spawn”. She says state capitol police are now involved.

We expect to have more on this story tomorrow.

