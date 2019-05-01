× Teen arrested in West Hartford for burglary

WEST HARTFORD — Police arrested a teen on burglary charged Wednesday after they said a homeowner interrupted the crime.

At 2:30 am,police received a call of a residential burglary in progress for a house on Simsbury Road. Police said two males entered the home and took keys to the cars parked outside. Police said the suspects took off when they were interrupted by the homeowner. The WHPD K-9 Unit tracked one of the suspects into Bloomfield, then back into West Hartford eventually apprehended by the K-9 Team on Timberwood Road. The suspect sustained a K-9 dog bite to the right hip and was immediately treated on scene by EMS.

The 15-year-old male from Hartford was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Conspiracy to Burglary 2nd Degree, four counts of Burglary 3rd Degree, Conspiracy to Burglary 3rd Degree, Larceny 6th Degree, Conspiracy to Larceny 6th Degree and Interfering with Police. The juvenile was turned back over to his parent.

This same suspect was arrested by West Hartford Police in April of this year for being in possession of a stolen GPS unit and car keys that did not belong to him.

Investigation into this incident revealed a total of four vehicles were entered, and all had been left unlocked (three on scene at Simsbury Rd. and one on Brownleigh Rd).

The second suspect has not been located, the case is still active and being investigated, and further charges may be forthcoming.