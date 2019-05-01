What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

The Jonas Brothers are coming to Mohegan Sun

Posted 10:47 AM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21AM, May 1, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: (L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform onstage at the March Madness Music Series featuring Jonas Brothers presented by Coca-Cola during the NCAA March Madness Music Series at The Armory on April 06, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

UNCASVILLE — It’s happening! The Jonas Brothers have announced a multi-city tour called ‘Happiness Begins’.

The tour is for their new album, also bearing the same title, that drops in early June.

The Jonas Brothers have stops across the country, including at Mohegan Sun!

Check for available tickets and dates for the tour here. 

