70-year-old Pennsylvania man accused of having inappropriate contact with 8-year-old girl

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police have accused a 70-year-old Dauphin County man of indecent contact with an 8-year-old girl he was babysitting in the summer of 2017.

Dennis John Raho is charged with aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, and corruption of minors in the alleged incident, according to a criminal complaint filed by Pennsylvania State Police, who began investigating when alerted by Dauphin County Children & Youth Services.

In an interview earlier this month, the victim, now 10, told police Raho put his hand down the front of her pants and touched her vagina while she and a younger sibling were lying in bed with him. Raho was known to the victim’s family and often babysat the victim and her siblings, according to police.

The victim said the alleged assault felt “wrong” and “scary,” adding that Raho thought the victim was asleep at the time.

Police said the victim came forward after she learned Raho was going to begin picking her younger sister up from school, and was concerned about her sibling’s safety. She allegedly told police she did not want what happened to her to happen to anyone else.

When questioned by police April 15, Raho allegedly denied having any contact with the victim, according to the criminal complaint. Raho returned for another interview April 24 and admitted he had lied in his previous statement, police said. Raho allegedly admitted to touching the victim on one occasion.

Raho said he was “ashamed” of what he did, and “that is why it took so long to get to the truth,” according to the complaint.