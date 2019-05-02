Burger King spoofs McDonalds with “not-so-Happy” meals

Burger King is going after McDonald’s with their new “unhappy” meals.

Aside from a good old rivalry, Burger King is actually trying to communicate with a lineup of burger meals focused on ‘real” moods to help raise awareness about mental health. “Burger King restaurants understands that no one is happy all the time.

That’s why they’re asking guests to order a Whopper meal based on however they might be feeling,” an online release says.

Burger King, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International, has partnered with Mental Health America for the campaign.