Celtics president Danny Ainge had heart attack in Milwaukee

Posted 12:33 PM, May 2, 2019, by

Member of the Boston Celtics 1986 championship team Danny Ainge is honored at halftime of the game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at TD Garden on April 13, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Danny Ainge, The Boston Celtics’ GM and President of Basketball Operations, had a mild heart attack Tuesday night, the team announced Thursday. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Before becoming an executive, Ainge played 14 years in the NBA with the Celtics and other teams.

Ainge is expected to return to Boston ‘shortly’, according to the team.. The Celtics are playing the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA playoffs. Game 3 is Friday night in Boston.

