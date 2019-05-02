× Celtics president Danny Ainge had heart attack in Milwaukee

BOSTON — Danny Ainge, The Boston Celtics’ GM and President of Basketball Operations, had a mild heart attack Tuesday night, the team announced Thursday. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Danny Ainge suffered a mild heart attack in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. He received immediate medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery. He will return to Boston shortly. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2019

Before becoming an executive, Ainge played 14 years in the NBA with the Celtics and other teams.

Ainge is expected to return to Boston ‘shortly’, according to the team.. The Celtics are playing the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA playoffs. Game 3 is Friday night in Boston.