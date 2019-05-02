CT man, accused in Anguilla worker’s death, releases video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family of a Connecticut man accused of choking and killing a hotel worker in Anguilla is speaking out about what happened.

Scott Hapgood was charged with manslaughter in connection with that death.

His PR team has released new images of the injuries he suffered during that incident.

The Hapgood family says an armed maintenance worker said he was there to fix a broken sink.

That's when the family says the worker attacked Scott, and allegedly bit him multiple times.

Hapgood says he acted out of self-defense to protect his children, who were in the room at the time.

He was released on bond, and is due to appear back in court on the island in August.