What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

DPH: 6 deaths from flu last week bring total to 75 for season

Posted 4:00 PM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:07PM, May 2, 2019

Flu cases(Getty images)

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said six more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the six flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of 75 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far.

Sixty-five flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A (unspecified), 7 with influenza A (2009 H1N1), 1 with influenza A (H3N2), and 2 with influenza B. Of the 75 total reported flu-associated deaths, 51 occurred in persons  older than 65 years of age, 19 in persons 50-64 years of age, 4 in persons 25-49 years of age, and 1  in an individual 5-17 years of age.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.