× DPH: 6 deaths from flu last week bring total to 75 for season

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said six more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the six flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of 75 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far.

Sixty-five flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A (unspecified), 7 with influenza A (2009 H1N1), 1 with influenza A (H3N2), and 2 with influenza B. Of the 75 total reported flu-associated deaths, 51 occurred in persons older than 65 years of age, 19 in persons 50-64 years of age, 4 in persons 25-49 years of age, and 1 in an individual 5-17 years of age.