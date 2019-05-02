× Hartford man wanted for sharing child pornography online turns himself in

HARTFORD — A local man is behind bars after an investigation into the sharing of child pornography over the internet.

39-year-old, Kent Roberts of Hartford turned himself in Thursday, a year after a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit traced the online activity to 110 Park Terrace in Hartford in January of 2018 and executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence last April.

According to police, officers discovered several items to be taken as evidence, including files of suspected child pornography.

Once in State Police custody, Roberts was held on a $250,000 bond and arraigned at Hartford Superior Court.