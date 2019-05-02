Mostly cloudy, a few showers Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our unsettled weather pattern continues, but we may be able to switch things up a little bit. Today we may be able to sneak in one mild day for parts of Connecticut. 70+ is possible for western CT. 50s are likely in northeast CT and the rest of us are somewhere in the middle. There will still be a lot of clouds and a few showers around. That part of the forecast doesn't change!

Everyone is cooler again by Friday with highs in the 50s. Once again most of the day will be dry but a few showers will pass through from time to time. Timing out the showers this weekend is tricky. Right now it looks like showers are possible early Saturday morning. But the rest of the day could turn dry and milder with highs near 70 degrees. Sunday looks cloudy, cooler and wetter with highs in the 50s and 60s. Scattered showers or even a period of rain are likely.

Then we may be able to finally break this soggy stretch as we head back to work on Monday. Finally we can look forward to a couple consecutive days of sunshine and mild temperatures, near 70 degrees.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, few showers. Big temperature gradient across the state. High: 70s western CT, 50s eastern CT, 60s-70 central CT.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, showers lingering. Some fog as well. Lows: 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with occasional fog and showers. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: AM/early showers then clearing, milder. High: Upper 60s - near 70 degrees.

SUNDAY: Chance shower(s) or a period of rain. High: 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: near 70.

