National Foster Care Awareness Month: A full house is just fine in East Haddam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HADDAM – The pace is picking up for an East Haddam family that continues to grow.

For National Foster Care Month, Nathan and Holly Daniel are sharing their story in hopes more perspective parents will follow their lead.

The Daniels, over the past ten years, have fostered – and now adopted – six siblings from Hartford who were born to a drug addicted mother. Ranging in age from two years old to eleven years old the four sisters and two brothers now share a home.

Holly Daniel said, “we talked a lot about adoption when we were dating because my husband was adopted, my mother was adopted and this is something that was important to us.”

Husband Nathan added, “there are a lot of parents that can offer that love but they’re afraid to take that leap of faith and they shouldn’t be.” Holly then added, “every child is one caring adult away from being a success story.”

The Department of Children and Families has an information line for both prospective adoptive and foster parents. 1-888-KID-HERO or click on www.ctfosteradopt.com

41.503435 -72.475777