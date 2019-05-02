× New Quinnipiac Poll reports voters think Trump committed a crime before taking office

HAMDEN — According to the new Quinnipiac National Poll, 2-1 voters say Trump committed a crime, but the same number of voters oppose impeachment.

The poll reports that voters believe Trump committed crimes before he became president 57% – 28%.

The numbers have shifted since March 5th when the poll was taken before the Mueller report was released. The March findings had 64% of voters believing Trump committed a crime.

The country is still more or less split on whether Trump participated in any crimes while in the oval office at 46% – 46%.

While the poll says a majority of voters believe Trump committed a crime before taking office, they say 69% – 29% that Congress should not begin impeachment proceedings.

Democratic voters support impeachment 56%-38%.

Republican voters oppose impeachment 95%-4%.

Independent voters oppose impeachment 70%-27%.

Read the full report below.