New video of Somerville bank robbery released: Reward upped to $10,000

Posted 7:16 PM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18PM, May 2, 2019

SOMERVILLE, Mass. -- The manhunt continues in Massachusetts, after a suspect in a bank robbery shot at police yesterday..

Now the FBI is getting involved in this investigation. This new video released shows the suspect burst into the bank, threatening employees with a gun..

When he left the bank, that's when he fired at police officers.

No one was hurt in the robbery, or the shooting.

Somerville police and the fbi are offering a reward up to $10,000 for any information leading to this suspect's arrest.

Police are still considering him armed and dangerous.

 

