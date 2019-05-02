New video of Somerville bank robbery released: Reward upped to $10,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOMERVILLE, Mass. -- The manhunt continues in Massachusetts, after a suspect in a bank robbery shot at police yesterday..

Now the FBI is getting involved in this investigation. This new video released shows the suspect burst into the bank, threatening employees with a gun..

When he left the bank, that's when he fired at police officers.

Watch this video to help @FBIBoston @SomervillePD identify this suspect wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in Somerville, MA. We’re offering a reward up to $10K. Call 857-386-2000 or email https://t.co/48YS0b0hkh https://t.co/1o5LapHvUQ — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) May 2, 2019

No one was hurt in the robbery, or the shooting.

Somerville police and the fbi are offering a reward up to $10,000 for any information leading to this suspect's arrest.

Police are still considering him armed and dangerous.

42.387597 -71.099497