New video of Somerville bank robbery released: Reward upped to $10,000

SOMERVILLE, Mass. -- The manhunt continues in Massachusetts, after a suspect in a bank robbery shot at police yesterday..
Now the FBI is getting involved in this investigation. This new video released shows the suspect burst into the bank, threatening employees with a gun..
When he left the bank, that's when he fired at police officers.
No one was hurt in the robbery, or the shooting.
Somerville police and the fbi are offering a reward up to $10,000 for any information leading to this suspect's arrest.
Police are still considering him armed and dangerous.
42.387597 -71.099497